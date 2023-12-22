Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Acquires A$54,304.00 in Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Free Report) insider Niki Beattie acquired 6,788 shares of Iress stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.00 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,304.00 ($36,445.64).

Iress Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Iress

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

