Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Daniel Stefanetti Purchases 3,265,061 Shares of Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Stefanetti acquired 3,265,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$48,975.92 ($32,869.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

