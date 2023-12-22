AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan Acquires 5,130 Shares

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan acquired 5,130 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$9.15 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,939.50 ($31,503.02).
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32.
AGL Energy Company Profile
