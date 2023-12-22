AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan Acquires 5,130 Shares

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan acquired 5,130 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$9.15 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,939.50 ($31,503.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

