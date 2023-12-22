Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Edwina Gilbert Buys 25,000 Shares

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) insider Edwina Gilbert acquired 25,000 shares of Infomedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,664.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

