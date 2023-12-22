Sarah L. Super Sells 419 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

