Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director William Linton Acquires 875 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director William Linton acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25.
Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.58. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
