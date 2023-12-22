Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director William Linton Acquires 875 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director William Linton acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25.

Empire Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.58. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.