Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells 402 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ePlus stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 188.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

