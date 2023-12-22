Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 55,359 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 55,359 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$29,888.32.
J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, J. Alberto Arias sold 216,703 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$119,858.43.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SMT opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.09. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sierra Metals
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Metals
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.