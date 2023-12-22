Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 55,359 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 55,359 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$29,888.32.

On Friday, December 15th, J. Alberto Arias sold 216,703 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$119,858.43.

Shares of SMT opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.09. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of C$76.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.284585 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

