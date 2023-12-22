MAGIC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $259.43 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $259.43 million and $131.17 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,946,509 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

