Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $132.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Paychex Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after buying an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

