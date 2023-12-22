TerraClassicUSD Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $322.56 million and approximately $47.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00101440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005660 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,783,715 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,802,860 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

