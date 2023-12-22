Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $24.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE CCL opened at $19.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $16,812,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.