Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
