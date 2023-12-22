Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.