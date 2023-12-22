BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,584,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $163.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $164.93.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

