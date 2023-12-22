Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 49,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 158,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,668.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy bought 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,162.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 623,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,351 over the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

