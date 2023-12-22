DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Down 4.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.64 and last traded at $117.29. 758,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,354,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.29.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

