Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Cap of $151.03 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $151.03 million and approximately $72.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

