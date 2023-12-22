Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $303.11 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00025774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,098,289,578 coins and its circulating supply is 806,575,056 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

