Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $639,372.86 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03259729 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $504,842.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

