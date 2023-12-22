Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.82 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $191.82 million and $8,532.52 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.51 or 1.00039831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003574 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00933654 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,615.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

