KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.42 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. KOK has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $911,660.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.51 or 1.00039831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003574 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01365896 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $908,268.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

