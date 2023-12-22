BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $40.66 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, BNB has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $40.66 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $268.07 or 0.00614467 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,694,222 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,694,276.89127427. The last known price of BNB is 275.02089244 USD and is up 6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1907 active market(s) with $1,220,191,945.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.