Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares in the company, valued at $56,977,031.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $96,000.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $9.22 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

