Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 6,306 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $196,684.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $198,773.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.48% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 98,168 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

