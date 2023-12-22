Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Sells $36,222.88 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Lee Ostrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 804 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $65,574.24.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

