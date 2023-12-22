Insider Selling: Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Major Shareholder Sells $327,769.00 in Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -899.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

