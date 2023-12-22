Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 982 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 12,124 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $695,190.16.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,369,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

