Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Buys $49,040.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,329,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,595,465.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,515.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $451,440.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 36,200 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $91,840.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,476.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $52,923.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $126,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $320,160.75.

Citi Trends Stock Up 4.4 %

CTRN stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.17. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 858.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 383,974 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 64.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

