Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.44 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.85.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trilogy Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth $49,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,927,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 167.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth $36,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

