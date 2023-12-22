Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Trilogy Metals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.44 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.85.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
