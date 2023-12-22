Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Purchases C$39,000.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goldmoney alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag acquired 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag acquired 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,880.00.

Goldmoney Stock Down 0.9 %

XAU stock opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$11.10. The stock has a market cap of C$105.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of -0.65.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.70 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.