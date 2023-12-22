Daniel Earle Buys 10,000 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Earle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

SLS stock opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$613.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.52. Solaris Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

