Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

DRQ opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $802.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Featured Articles

