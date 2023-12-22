Insider Buying: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Purchases C$39,913.21 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21.

Marie Josee Lamothe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.70. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$23.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.21.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

