J. Scott Burrows Acquires 2,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

PPL opened at C$45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.21.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0290737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 123.04%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.71.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

