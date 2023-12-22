SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Lawrence Marcus Sells 37,271 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at $194,871.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $525.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

