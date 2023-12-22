Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember Sells 6,700 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$80,869.00.

Derick Nathan Czember also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$196,350.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY opened at C$12.44 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

