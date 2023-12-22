Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $76,504.38 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $76,504.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 877,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

