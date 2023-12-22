QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $92,456.30 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25.

QuinStreet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.