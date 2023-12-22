Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Senior Officer Purchases C$100,982.42 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Brayley purchased 7,700 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$100,982.42.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
