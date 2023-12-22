Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $94,500.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after buying an additional 291,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,749,000 after acquiring an additional 199,790 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

