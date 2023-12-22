Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $128.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

