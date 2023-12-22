Insider Selling: Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Insider Sells $105,961.00 in Stock

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) insider John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $105,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Henry Yozamp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of Expion360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $90,297.20.

Expion360 Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPON opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Expion360 Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 102.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expion360 Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expion360 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Expion360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expion360 by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

