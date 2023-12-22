Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $114,702.00 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $317.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CACI International by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

