Jacob Chacko Sells 14,539 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

