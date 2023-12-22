Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Sells $137,849.55 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Garmin Trading Up 1.0 %

GRMN opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $128.12.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

