Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $219,440.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $17.23 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

