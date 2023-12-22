Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) EVP Sells $146,814.90 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $41.02 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after buying an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,898,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

