TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,862. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

