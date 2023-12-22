Analysts Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $39.45

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $673,507,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,604,366 shares of company stock worth $1,492,462,815 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNM opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

