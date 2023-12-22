Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 8,715 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,263 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RxSight by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

