Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 8,715 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,263 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RxSight Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $40.60.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RxSight by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RxSight
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.